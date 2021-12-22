Realme GT 2 Pro design officially revealed; confirmed to feature two 50MP camera sensors

Realme GT 2 Pro launch is set for January 4. The company will debut its first ultra-premium flagship smartphone in China, followed by its global availability on a later date. Ahead of the official unveiling, the company has revealed the Realme GT 2 Pro design.

Realme GT 2 Pro design revealed

Realme India officials have started teasing the Realme GT 2 Pro design images ahead of the official launch event. The ultra-premium smartphone’s design is nothing close to what was leaked previously. It was rumoured that the device will have a design similar to the Nexus 6P’s rear camera module. However, that is not the case. According to the images shared by the company’s officials, the Realme GT 2 Pro camera module design is similar to that of the Realme GT Neo 2.



Here's the first look of the #realmeGT2Pro. Inspired by paper, and co-designed by Naoto Fukusawa and realme design studio, the realme GT 2 Pro is the world’s first smartphone to feature a bio-based polymer design. pic.twitter.com/RvDI107oQL

— Koustabh Das (@Koustabhdas) December 22, 2021

The phone has a triple-camera setup on the back. It has two large circular cutouts and a tiny third sensor cutout between the two LED flash modules. The text on the camera module also confirms the dual 50MP camera sensor setup. These two 50MP sensors will be used for wide and ultrawide imaging. The ultrawide camera has a 150-degree field of view and its visual range is around 20 per cent larger than the current widest (128-degree) ultrawide lens. With the GT 2 Pro, Realme has developed the first smartphone fisheye mode based on the 150-degree ultrawide angle lens.

The company has not yet revealed the camera sensor details of the third sensor. However, rumour mills claim that the GT 2 Pro will feature an 8MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom.

The GT 2 Pro is also the world’s first smartphone to feature a bio-based polymer design. The back cover on the Rrealme GT 2 Pro uses a bio-polymer material that serves as an eco-friendly alternative to fossil raw materials that contribute to global warming.

Realme GT 2 Pro specifications

While the official teaser only confirms the Realme GT 2 Pro camera specifications, some other details have leaked in the past. The phone will draw power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. It is likely to come with up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. At the front, the phone is rumoured to feature a 6.8-inch WQHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For selfies, the GT 2 Pro will house a 32MP front camera. It will run Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 out of the box.

Realme GT 2 Pro is also rumoured to pack a 5000 mAh battery with 125W fast charging support. As per reports, Realme GT 2 Pro price in India will be above Rs 60,000 at launch. This will make it the company’s most expensive smartphone in the country.