Realme GT 2 Indian and global models spotted on Google Play Console

The Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro were unveiled in China last week. However, recent reports suggested that the smartphone maker is expected to launch the GT 2 series in other regions including Europe soon.

Additionally, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth recently confirmed that the Realme GT 2 series will also make its way to Indian markets shortly after or simultaneously as the global launch. Now, a report by MySmartPrice, reveals that the Realme GT 2 series could be coming to Indian sooner than expected.

According to the report, a listing for the Realme GT 2 was spotted on Google Play Console. The listing suggests that the vanilla Realme GT 2 will carry model number RX3312 in Indian markets and model number RX3311 in global markets.

The Play Console listing confirms that the device will feature a Snapdragon 888 chipset, up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will also come preloaded with Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 on top. The few specifications mentioned are in-line with the Realme GT 2 that launched in China last week.

The listing suggests that the Realme GT 2 launch in India could be just around the corner. You can also expect the company to launch the Realme GT 2 Pro in India alongside its vanilla GT 2 counterpart.

Realme GT 2 Specifications

Realme GT 2 is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. It boots Android 12 out of the box with the Realme UI 3.0 skin on top. The smartphone opts for a 6.62-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

When it comes to the rear cameras, it retains the 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS from its Pro counterpart. Accompanying the main sensor is an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, the Realme GT 2 gets a 16 MP selfie camera.