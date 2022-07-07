Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition to feature 120Hz AMOLED display, LPDDR5X RAM and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Realme is gearing up to launch its next flagship smartphone in China on July 12. The Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition will be the first smartphone from the company to feature the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and now Realme has confirmed another first for the phone.

The Chinese smartphone maker recently took to Weibo to confirm that the Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition will be the first smartphone in the world to feature LPDDR5X RAM. LPDDR5X offers speeds of up to 8.5Gbps as compared to the current LPDDR5 standard which delivers speeds of up to 6.4 Gbps.

Samsung was the first to introduce the new memory technology late last year. LPDDR5X is also said to consume 20 percent less power. Apart from the RAM, Realme has also confirmed a new VC cooling system inside the GT 2 Explorer Master Edition. The new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset will also help with performance and uses TSMC’s 4nm process node.

Realme also revealed details about the phone’s display, which is an AMOLED panel with 10-bit colours. The screen will offer a 120Hz refresh rate and support HDR10+. It will also have 16,000 levels of auto-brightness, which Realme claims will offer a proper “eye protection experience”. The screen is also seen to have ultra-slim bezels.

The Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition will also have a metal frame and the company claims it will pack a “large battery”. The phone is expected to offer 100W fast-charging support. The poster also reveals that the upcoming Realme GT smartphone will opt for a triple-camera setup on the back.