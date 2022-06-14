Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition specifications revealed on TENAA

Realme is set to launch a new flagship phone in its GT series. Soon after the launch of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, Realme confirmed that it would be revealing a new phone powered by the chip soon.

Now, a new leak suggests that Realme’s upcoming Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 smartphone could arrive sooner than later. The Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition was recently spotted on the Chinese certification website TENAA. The smartphone is said to be the successor to the Realme GT Explorer Master Edition that was unveiled back in 2021.

However, unlike the GT 2 Explorer Master Edition, which is touted to feature the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, its predecessor used the Snapdragon 870 SoC SoC as opposed to the Snapdragon 888+ chip, which was the flagship chipset at the time.

The TENNA listing suggests that the upcoming Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition will opt for a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint reader. We expect the phone to sport a QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, similar to the Realme GT 2 Pro (Review).

The listing also reveals that the Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition will come with 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB of RAM as well as 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of storage. The TENAA listing also suggests that the phone will feature a triple-camera setup on the back with two 50 MP sensors and a third 2 MP sensor. The phone is said to come with a 5,000 mAh battery with 100W or 150W fast-charging support

The rear camera setup appears to be the same as the Realme GT 2 Pro. Additionally, there’s a 16 MP selfie camera on the front. The Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition are listed with the following dimensions –161.3 x 74.3 x 8.2mm and with a weight of 199g. It will also run Android 12 with the Realme UI 3.0 skin on top.