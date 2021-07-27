Realme Flash will launch with Apple MagSafe-like MagDart charging; design, specs leaked

Realme is likely to launch an Apple-inspired MagDart magnetic charging solution. The new charging mechanism will attach to the back of the phone with the help of magnets. The first Realme phone to feature its MagDart charging tech is likely to be called Realme Flash.

A GSMArena report reveals the Realme Flash design. The smartphone will sport a curved display with a hole-punch cutout. The phone will draw power from the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device will sport a triple-camera system on the back. It has a large camera cutout, likely for the primary camera, coupled with two other sensors. The images also reveal the box-shaped magnetic charger attached to the back of the device.

The charger will likely include a fan to compensate for the heat generated. There is no word on the fast charging speed at the moment. It is expected to be faster than Apple’s 15W magnetic charging solution. The company will also launch another puck-shaped coil, similar to the MagSafe coil.

The company has not confirmed the Realme Flash launch date at the time of writing this. It is expected to launch the device within the next couple of months. Meanwhile, Realme is gearing up for the launch of the Realme Book, which is the company’s first laptop. It is also likely to launch the Realme GT series in India in August 2021.