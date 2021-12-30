MARKET NEWS

English
Realme fastest growing 5G smartphone brand in Q3 2021: Counterpoint Research

Moneycontrol News
December 30, 2021 / 02:54 PM IST
Realme was the fastest growing 5G smartphone manufacturer in 2021

According to a report by Counterpoint Research, Realme was the fastest growing 5G smartphone brand globally, seeing it revenue shoot up by 831% YoY in Q3 2021.

What was interesting was global 5G smartphone sales grew only 121% in the same quarter. Realme placed sixth on the global 5G Android smartphone market. Oppo recorded a growth of 165%, while Vivo held strong with 147%.

5G smartphone sales in Q3 2021 (Image Courtesy: Counterpoint Research)

Xiaomi saw a growth of 134%, while Samsung saw a 70% jump in revenue. Huawei's Honor brand grew 11%.

"OEMs have been continuously bringing 5G across price-tiers and regions, making it more accessible," wrote Counterpoint's Research Director, Tarun Pathak.

"Furthermore, the companies also actively pushed 5G smartphones due to the better availability of 5G components. OEMs with a more robust 5G portfolio were able to capture the growing mid-tier demand. realme, with its strong multi-channel strategy and a wide 5G portfolio across price-bands, helped it grow the fastest, followed by OPPO and vivo. Apple, the current 5G market leader, only entered the 5G smartphone market in Q4 2020,” Pathak added.

The majority of sales for Realme came from China, India and Europe. Varun Mishra, Senior Analyst, noted that Realme's 5G portfolio grew 9519% YoY (Year-over-year) in India, the most among all other regions.

"This growth is especially remarkable for a country where 5G network is yet to be deployed," said Mishra.

"Furthermore, realme’s 5G growth in emerging markets has also positioned it well for the future, as 5G rollouts ramp up. Affordability and accessibility will continue to be crucial for all OEMs to capitalize on the grand 5G opportunity,” he added.
Tags: #5G smartphones #Counterpoint Research #Honor #Huawei #Realme #Realme 5G #Samsung #Xiaomi
first published: Dec 30, 2021 02:54 pm

