    Realme confirms launch of its '10 series'; to take place in November: Check expected specs, other details

    While there is no official launch date, reports suggest that the Realme 10 series will arrive in the first week of November.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 27, 2022 / 04:55 PM IST
    The upcoming Realme 10 series is expected to feature up to three new smartphones, including the Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro, and Realme 10 Pro+.


    Realme has officially confirmed the launch of its upcoming 10 series soon. As leaks about the Realme 10 series intensify, the company has finally taken to social media to confirm the launch of Realme’s newest number series.

    In a recent tweet, Realme Vice President Madhav Sheth took to Twitter to confirm that the Realme 10 series would be debuting “very soon”. Realme also said that its '10 series' would be launching in November.

    Sheth also confirmed that the Realme 10 series would feature three new technologies. He noted, "Three major leap-forward technologies". Realme also confirmed the leap-forward technologies would come on the Realme 10 series’ performance, design, and display fronts.

    The upcoming Realme 10 series is expected to feature up to three new smartphones, including the Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro, and Realme 10 Pro+. Additionally, the top-end ‘Pro’ model is likely to feature a curved OLED display. You can also expect the Realme 10 Pro+ to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC.

    Close

    While there is no official launch date, a recent report by 91mobiles suggests that the Realme 10 series will arrive in the first week of November. The Realme 10 series will arrive in China before expanding to international markets, including India.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Realme #smartphones
    first published: Oct 27, 2022 04:10 pm
