Realme confirms flagship 5G smartphone reveal at MWC 2020

Renowned for its excellent value budget and mid-range handsets, Realme diverted from this strategy in 2019 with its first flagship Realme X2 Pro.

Now, after launching the first 5G smartphone in January, the Chinese smartphone maker is gearing up to unveil its second 5G handset and first flagship in the category at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020.



Hey MWC, it's realme! We are ready to be the 5G Populariser.

Are you ready to leap into the 5G era with us? #realme5G. pic.twitter.com/tTORB8CYpq Close February 6, 2020

Its first 5G smartphone the Realme X50 5G debuted as a mid-range device powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC. The device features an integrated X52 5G modem.

However, the new flagship teased will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC. Realme CEO, Madhav Sheth, recently said that the upcoming phone would be "bigger and better", which rules out the X50 5G.

Little else is known about the forthcoming phone, but considering Realme’s competitive pricing policy, it could very well be a contender for the most affordable 5G flagship.