Realme confident of 25-30 million smartphone sales in India in 2021: Report

Chinese smartphone maker Realme is fast becoming one of the world's leading smartphone brand. Since its emergence in 2018, the brand has been growing at an incredible pace, with the smartphone maker now setting even bigger ambitions for 2021. Realme is confident of its smartphone sales growing over 30 percent to about 25-30 million units in 2021 in India.

The company is also confident about its future sales figures in the audio products and wearables segment. According to PTI report, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth said that 2020 was a "phenomenal year" for the brand and claimed that Realme clocked a 25 percent rise in smartphone sales at about 19 million units, despite losing about a quarter worth of sales.

Sheth said, "Even though we lost a quarter of sales due to supply chain disruptions, I believe there was an opportunity in disguise, and Realme grew by around 25 per cent (from 15 million in 2019 to 19 million in 2020). I think the minimum would be nothing less than 25-30 million handsets, that's what we are targeting for 2021."

He also noted that the Rs 15,000 smartphone segment is one of the most important in the country, and the pandemic has only seen the replacement cycles expand. The Indian smartphone market shipments grew 17 percent y-o-y with record shipments of 54.3 million units in the September 2020 quarter, as per research firm IDC.

Xiaomi led smartphone shipments in the September quarter with a 25 percent tally. The Chinese smartphone maker was followed by Samsung (22.3 percent), Vivo (16.7 percent), Realme (14.7 percent), and Oppo (11.3 percent). In October, India's smartphone market recorded a 42 percent y-o-y growth, with 21 million units shipped.

Sheth also reiterated the importance of delivering value-oriented smartphones as opposed to just cheaper devices. Sheth noted, "The replacement cycles have got longer, and consumers are looking for a long-term product, something that involves lesser visits to service centres, gives them value for money and brings in innovations."

Realme also aims to ramp up its growth in the AIOT segment, including smart TVs, smartwatches, fitness bands and earbuds.