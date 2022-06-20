Realme C30 ultra-affordable smartphone launched in India: All you need to know

Realme has officially launched a new smartphone in its C series in India. The Realme C30 debuts as the company’s most affordable smartphone in India.

Realme C30 Price India

The Realme C30 price in India is set at Rs 7,499 for the base 2GB/32GB variant, while the 3GB/32GB model will set you back Rs 8,299. The phone is available in Lake Blue and Bamboo Green colours. The Realme C30 will go on sale in India through Flipkart, Realme.com, and offline stores starting June 27.

Realme C30 Specs

The Realme C30 is powered by the 12nm Unisoc T612 chipset paired with up to 3GB of RAM. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery that is said to last an entire day, although it comes with slower 10W charging support.

The Realme C30 sports a 6.58-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The screen’s waterdrop notch houses a 5 MP selfie camera. On the back, the Realme C30 opts for an 8 MP single rear camera.

The phone features a new Vertical Stripe design and measures just 8.5mm thick. It also boasts a 3-card slot that can be used to house two SIMs and a microSD card. The Realme C30 runs on Android 11 Go Edition with the lighter version of Realme UI on top.