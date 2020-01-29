Realme C3 to feature 5,000 mAh battery and MediaTek processor: Report

The performance unit is also said to feature a MediaTek processor.
Realme is expected to launch its new entry-level, Realme C3, soon in India. According to a new report, the company is expected to unveil the C3 alongside Realme X50 Pro 5G at the Mobile World Congress 2020 in February. While the exact date is unavailable at the moment, the report reveals some specifications of Realme C3.
Realme C3 will reportedly have a bigger battery than its predecessor, Realme C2. Industry sources informed 91Mobiles that the entry-level smartphone would feature a 5,000 mAh battery, which is 20 percent bigger than Realme C2’s 4,000 mAh battery. The performance unit is also said to feature a MediaTek processor. However, the exact processor details are currently unknown.
Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.
Further, the rear camera unit will feature a dual-sensor setup. The report does not reveal the sensor details.