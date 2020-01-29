App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2020 01:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme C3 to feature 5,000 mAh battery and MediaTek processor: Report

The performance unit is also said to feature a MediaTek processor.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Realme is expected to launch its new entry-level, Realme C3, soon in India. According to a new report, the company is expected to unveil the C3 alongside Realme X50 Pro 5G at the Mobile World Congress 2020 in February. While the exact date is unavailable at the moment, the report reveals some specifications of Realme C3.

Realme C3 will reportedly have a bigger battery than its predecessor, Realme C2. Industry sources informed 91Mobiles that the entry-level smartphone would feature a 5,000 mAh battery, which is 20 percent bigger than Realme C2’s 4,000 mAh battery. The performance unit is also said to feature a MediaTek processor. However, the exact processor details are currently unknown.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Close

Further, the rear camera unit will feature a dual-sensor setup. The report does not reveal the sensor details.

related news

Realme is expected to rebrand the C3 as Realme C3s in some markets. The smartphone with the model number RMX2020 has visited several certification websites. Realme C3 is likely to feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, which was missing on Realme C2. An FCC listing also shows the smartphone running on Android 10-based Color OS 7.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 29, 2020 01:25 pm

tags #gadgets #Realme #smartphones

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.