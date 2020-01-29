Realme C3 to feature 5,000 mAh battery and MediaTek processor: Report

Realme is expected to launch its new entry-level, Realme C3, soon in India. According to a new report, the company is expected to unveil the C3 alongside Realme X50 Pro 5G at the Mobile World Congress 2020 in February. While the exact date is unavailable at the moment, the report reveals some specifications of Realme C3.

Realme C3 will reportedly have a bigger battery than its predecessor, Realme C2. Industry sources informed 91Mobiles that the entry-level smartphone would feature a 5,000 mAh battery, which is 20 percent bigger than Realme C2’s 4,000 mAh battery. The performance unit is also said to feature a MediaTek processor. However, the exact processor details are currently unknown.

Further, the rear camera unit will feature a dual-sensor setup. The report does not reveal the sensor details.

Realme is expected to rebrand the C3 as Realme C3s in some markets. The smartphone with the model number RMX2020 has visited several certification websites. Realme C3 is likely to feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, which was missing on Realme C2. An FCC listing also shows the smartphone running on Android 10-based Color OS 7.