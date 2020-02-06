Realme C3, Redmi 8A or Nokia 2.3: Which is the best smartphone under Rs 7,000?

Here is a spec-sheet comparison of the Realme C3 with the Redmi 8A and the Nokia 2.3.
The entry-level smartphone segment is filled with multiple options from different smartphone manufacturers. Realme updated its entry-level offering in India with the launch of Realme C3. The smartphone comes with a host of upgrades, including a bigger screen, faster performance unit, and a dual-camera setup. Realme C3 competes directly with the Redmi 8A and Nokia 2.3, which are quite popular in the price range.
|Parameters
|Redmi 8A
|Realme C3
|Nokia 2.3
|Display
|6.22-inch HD+ display with a 720 x 1520 resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a water-drop notch on top.
|6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 * 1560 pixels. It gets a water-drop notch with 20:9 aspect ratio.
|6.2-inch HD+ display with a 720 x 1540 resolution and a water-drop notch and a 19:9 aspect ratio.
|Processor
|2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core with Adreno 505
|2.0GHz MediaTek Helio G70 octa-core with Mali-G52.
|Mediatek MT6761 Helio A22 processor
|RAM
|2GB/ 3GB
|3GB/ 4GB
|2GB
|Storage
|32GB, expandable up to 512GB
|32GB/ 64GB, expandable up to 256GB
|32GB, expandable via microSD up to 400GB.
|Camera
|Rear: 12MP Sony IMX 363 sensor Front: 8MP
Rear: 12MP f/1.8 + 2MP f/2.4Front: 5MP
Rear: Dual camera setup with 13MP f/2.2 primary sensor and 2MP depth sensor.
Front: 5MP
|Battery
|5,000 mAh with up to 18W fast-charging support via USB Type-C
|5,000 mAh with 10W charging and reverse wired charging
|4,000 mAh battery
|Biometrics
|Face unlock
|Face unlock
|Face unlock
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 based MiUi 10
|Realme UI based on Android 10.0 and Color OS 7
|Android 10.0 based on Android One programme.
|Price
|Rs 6,499 for 2GB + 32GB, Rs 6,999 for 3GB + 32GB variant.
|Rs 6,999 for 3GB + 32GB variant, Rs 7,999 for 4GB + 32GB variant
|2GB + 32GB for Rs 8,199.
