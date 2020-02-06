Realme C3, Redmi 8A or Nokia 2.3: Which is the best smartphone under Rs 7,000?

The entry-level smartphone segment is filled with multiple options from different smartphone manufacturers. Realme updated its entry-level offering in India with the launch of Realme C3. The smartphone comes with a host of upgrades, including a bigger screen, faster performance unit, and a dual-camera setup. Realme C3 competes directly with the Redmi 8A and Nokia 2.3, which are quite popular in the price range.

Here is a spec-sheet comparison of the Realme C3 with the Redmi 8A and the Nokia 2.3.