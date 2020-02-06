App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 03:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme C3, Redmi 8A or Nokia 2.3: Which is the best smartphone under Rs 7,000?

Here is a spec-sheet comparison of the Realme C3 with the Redmi 8A and the Nokia 2.3.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The entry-level smartphone segment is filled with multiple options from different smartphone manufacturers. Realme updated its entry-level offering in India with the launch of Realme C3. The smartphone comes with a host of upgrades, including a bigger screen, faster performance unit, and a dual-camera setup. Realme C3 competes directly with the Redmi 8A and Nokia 2.3, which are quite popular in the price range.

Here is a spec-sheet comparison of the Realme C3 with the Redmi 8A and the Nokia 2.3.

ParametersRedmi 8ARealme C3Nokia 2.3
Display6.22-inch HD+ display with a 720 x 1520 resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a water-drop notch on top.6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 * 1560 pixels. It gets a water-drop notch with 20:9 aspect ratio.6.2-inch HD+ display with a 720 x 1540 resolution and a water-drop notch and a 19:9 aspect ratio.
Processor2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core with Adreno 5052.0GHz MediaTek Helio G70 octa-core with Mali-G52.Mediatek MT6761 Helio A22 processor
RAM2GB/ 3GB3GB/ 4GB2GB
Storage32GB, expandable up to 512GB32GB/ 64GB, expandable up to 256GB32GB, expandable via microSD up to 400GB.
CameraRear: 12MP Sony IMX 363 sensor Front: 8MP

Rear: 12MP f/1.8 + 2MP f/2.4

Front: 5MP

Rear: Dual camera setup with 13MP f/2.2 primary sensor and 2MP depth sensor.

Close
Front: 5MP
Battery5,000 mAh with up to 18W fast-charging support via USB Type-C5,000 mAh with 10W charging and reverse wired charging4,000 mAh battery
BiometricsFace unlockFace unlockFace unlock
Operating systemAndroid 9.0 based MiUi 10Realme UI based on Android 10.0 and Color OS 7Android 10.0 based on Android One programme.
PriceRs 6,499 for 2GB + 32GB, Rs 6,999 for 3GB + 32GB variant.Rs 6,999 for 3GB + 32GB variant, Rs 7,999 for 4GB + 32GB variant2GB + 32GB for Rs 8,199.



Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.
First Published on Feb 6, 2020 03:58 pm

tags #gadgets #Nokia #Realme #Redmi #smartphones

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.