Last Updated : Dec 26, 2019 05:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme C3, Realme 5i spotted on Singapore IMDA certification website, launch imminent

We can expect the Realme 5i to get a different processor compared to Realme 5.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Realme 3i
Realme 3i

Realme has had a wonderful year when it comes to smartphone launches. The company has launched over 10 smartphones, ranging from entry-level to budget flagship category. Early 2020, Realme might launch two new budget smartphones, namely the Realme C3 and the Realme 5i.

Both these smartphones were spotted on Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) certification website. The listing only reveals the name and model numbers of both the devices.

Realme 5i was spotted by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, who has uploaded the screenshot of the IMDA website. The listing only reveals the model number RMX2030 with its connectivity options of WCDMA, LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS.

Close

The smartphone would launch as a new variant of the Realme 5. We can expect the Realme 5i to get a different processor compared to Realme 5.

related news

The other smartphone listed on the IMDA website is the Realme C3. The entry-level smartphone is listed with the model number RMX 1941. There are no other details available about the Realme C3 as yet. The smartphone could launch in January or February, considering the Realme C2 launched in January 2019.

In related news, Realme is launching its first 5G-ready smartphone called the Realme X50 5G. The smartphone is launching first in China on January 7.

First Published on Dec 26, 2019 05:42 pm

tags #gadgets #Realme #smartphones

