Realme C3 gets a second price hike: Check new price, specifications

Realme has increased the price of the Realme C3 for the second time within a couple of months. The company has not made any official announcement of the price hike as yet.

However, the Realme C3 has been listed with the updated price on the company’s website and Flipkart.

The budget smartphone has, in a total, seen a Rs 1,000 hike since its initial launch price. Realme C3 now retails for Rs 7,999 in India, up from its initial launch price of Rs 6,999. The company previously hiked the price of the C3 following the GST hike, after which it was retailing for Rs 7,499. The reason behind the second price hike is unknown.

The price bump is also extended to the 4GB RAM variant, which is now available for Rs 8,499.

Realme C3 specifications

Realme C3 features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 720 x 1,600 resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen sports a waterdrop notch on top and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Further, the smartphone has a screen-to-body ratio of 89.8 percent.

On the back, there is a dual-camera setup. The rear camera features a 12MP f/1.8 primary lens and a 2MP f/2.4 portrait sensor. Realme C3’s camera comes with features like Chroma Boost, NightScape, HDR, etc. For selfies, there is a 5MP front camera with AI Beautification mode, HDR, etc.

Under the hood, Realme C3 gets powered by a 2.0GHz 12nm MediaTek Helio G70 Octa-core processor, paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory, which can be further expanded up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. There is a beefy 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging via micro-USB.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS, 3.5mmm headphone jack, etc. Realme C3 runs on Realme UI, which is based on Android 10 and Color OS 7.



