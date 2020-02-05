Realme C3 all set for India launch; here's a lowdown on its specs

Realme will be launching its entry-level smartphone - Realme C3 - on February 6.

In terms of performance, the Realme C3 is getting a serious upgrade over its predecessor in the form of the new MediaTek G70 SoC, an entry-level gaming chipset that was recently unveiled in India. The C3 arrives in two variants with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, while the top-end model offers 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The Realme C3 is the first smartphone to run on the new Realme UI skin based on Android 10, which offers a near-stock Android experience with no bloatware.

The C3 also gets a bigger 5,000 mAh battery that, according to the company, offers 43.9 hours of calling time, 19.4 hours of music streaming, 10.6 hours of playing PUBG or 20.8 hours of YouTube. The Realme C3 will sport a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with an HD+ (720 x 1560 pixels) resolution and a 19:5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is covered with Gorilla Glass 3 on the front while the frame feels pretty sturdy.

On the front, the dewdrop notch is expected to house a 5-megapixel front camera. Realme opts for a dual-rear camera setup on the C3 with a 12-megapixel, f/1.8 primary sensor and 2-megapixel, f/2.4 depth sensor. The camera will support features like HDR mode, Panorama selfie, slow-motion video and Chroma Boost.

The phone features a headphone jack at the bottom but lacks a USB Type-C port. The phone is likely to start at Rs 6,999 for the base 3GB/32GB variant.