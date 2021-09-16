MARKET NEWS

Realme C25Y with 5,000mAh battery, Unisoc T610 SoC launched in India: Check price, specs

Realme C25Y sports a 50-megapixel primary camera and comes at a starting price of Rs 10,999

Moneycontrol News
September 16, 2021 / 06:56 PM IST
Realme has launched another phone to bolster its budget portfolio. The Realme C25Y is the first in the "C" series of phones to feature a 50-megapixel AI camera system. It also has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W quick charge.

At its heart is the Unisoc T610 SoC which will be paired with 4GB of RAM. The rest of specifications include a fingerprint scanner, 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front and 6.5-inch display.

The 50-megapixel camera on the device is paired with a Macro lens and a black and white lens. As expected, the filters are all here including an AI beauty function, HDR mode, Panoramic mode, Portrait, Time-lapse, Manual Expert mode and various other options. If you want, you can toggle the AI beauty mode on the front facing camera.

Realme says the 5,000mAh battery on the device can give you 48 hours of standby and also has a Super Power Saver mode that allows you to use six common apps while maintaining basic functionality in a pinch.

The 12nm Unisoc T610 processor powering the device has two high performance ARM A75 cores at 1.8GHz and six ARM A55 cores that can run up to 1.8GHz. For graphics, the ARM Mali G52 GPU does the heavy lifting.

There are two slots for Nano-SIM cards and a slot for MicroSD on the phone, which accepts cards up to 256GB.

At launch, the phone will come in two colours - Glacier Blue and Metal Grey. The users will be able to pick between two variants at launch - 4GB+64GB priced at Rs 10,999 and 4GB+128GB priced at Rs 11,999. The pre-bookings for the phone will start on 20th September and the first sale will begin on September 27 at Realme.com, Flipkart and other Mainline retailers.
