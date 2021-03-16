English
Realme C25 with 48 MP Triple Cameras, 6,000 mAh Battery, MediaTek G70 SoC launching on March 24

The device will get a 48 MP triple-camera setup, making it the first Realme C series smartphone to feature a 48-megapixel camera sensor.

March 16, 2021 / 04:23 PM IST

Realme is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in the Realme C series on March 23. The Realme C25 is set to arrive in Indonesia just ahead of the Realme 8 series' March 24 launch.

The launch event for the Realme C25 will be held in Indonesia on March 23 at 01:30 pm local time (12:00 pm IST). The event will be streamed live on Realme Indonesia’s YouTube channel. Realme has also confirmed some details of the upcoming C25.

Realme C25 Specs

The event page on the official Realme Indonesia website confirms that the Realme C25 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, suggesting that it will be a budget smartphone, no different from other C series devices.

The page also confirms a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop notch. While it hasn’t been mentioned, the LCD panel might be limited to an HD+ resolution. The smartphone will also pack a massive 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

On the back, the device will get a 48 MP triple-camera setup, making it the first Realme C series smartphone to feature a 48-megapixel camera sensor. The other two sensors will presumably be a depth and macro camera, although we could see the latter ditched for an ultrawide lens.

Additionally, the notch on the screen houses an 8 MP selfie shooter. The Realme C25 will also have a rear-mounted fingerprint reader, while the smartphone is also TÜV Rheinland certified. Realme is also set to launch the Realme C21 in Indonesia alongside the C25.
