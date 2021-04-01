Realme C25, Realme C21, Realme C20 India launch slated for April 8

Realme C25 India launch date has been announced. The company will launch its budget Realme C-series smartphone in India on April 8. It has also confirmed the Realme C21, Realme C20 launch in India on April 8. The budget smartphones are confirmed to be available for purchase via Flipkart upon launch. Specifications of the three devices are already available courtesy of their International availability.

Realme C25 specifications

Realme C25 features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD with a waterdrop notch that houses an 8 MP, f/2.0 selfie camera. On the back, the C25 opts for a triple-camera setup with a 48 MP, f/1.8 primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro unit. The phone packs a 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 out of the box.

Under the hood, the phone draws power from a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone is available in 64GB and 128GB storage options. It also has a rear-mounted fingerprint reader.

Realme C21 specifications

Realme C21 features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD panel with a waterdrop notch. For optics, the Realme C21 gets a triple-camera setup with a 13 MP, f/2.2 sensor at the helm. The other two cameras include a 2 MP macro lens and a 2 MP monochrome lens. On the front, the notch houses a 5 MP f/2.2 selfie shooter.

It gets powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM. The phone packs 32GB of storage, which is expandable through the dedicated microSD card slot. The Realme C21 runs on Realme UI based on Android 10. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with a 10W charger bundled in the box.

Realme C20 specifications

The Realme C20 features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a waterdrop notch. It is powered by a MediaTek G35 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM. The phone features 32GB of expandable storage via a microSD card slot. The phone has a single 8 MP primary rear camera on the back. On the front, the notch houses a 5 MP selfie shooter. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery but lacks fast charging support and is powered via a MicroUSB port. The device runs on Android 10 with the Realme UI skin on top.