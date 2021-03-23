English
Realme C25 launched with 48 MP Triple Cameras, 6,000 mAh Battery, MediaTek G70 SoC

The Realme C25’s price starts from IDR 2,300,000 (Roughly Rs 11,600) in Indonesia.

Moneycontrol News
March 23, 2021 / 04:46 PM IST

Realme just dropped a new smartphone in its C series in Indonesia. The Realme C25 is a budget handset with a MediaTek chipset, a triple-camera setup, a massive battery, and fast charging support.

Realme C25 Price 

The Realme C25’s price starts from IDR 2,300,000 (Roughly Rs 11,600) in Indonesia. The Realme C25 is available in two configurations – 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB. The handset arrives in Water Blue or Water Gray colour options. The Realme C25 is set to go on sale on March 27 with a 10 percent early bird discount.

Realme C25 Specs 

The Realme C25 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone is available in 64GB and 128GB storage options. The handset also packs a massive 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Realme’s latest C series smartphone runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 out of the box.

The Realme C25 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a waterdrop notch that houses an 8 MP, f/2.0 selfie camera. On the back, the C25 opts for a triple-camera setup with a 48 MP, f/1.8 primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro unit.

Additionally, the C25 also has a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. The SIM tray has room for two SIM cards and a microSD card for storage expansion. The Realme C25 also has a TUV Rheinland certification for safety. Realme is yet to provide details about the availability of the C25 in India.
