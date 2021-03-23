Realme C25 launched with 48 MP Triple Cameras, 6,000 mAh Battery, MediaTek G70 SoC

Realme just dropped a new smartphone in its C series in Indonesia. The Realme C25 is a budget handset with a MediaTek chipset, a triple-camera setup, a massive battery, and fast charging support.

Realme C25 Price

The Realme C25’s price starts from IDR 2,300,000 (Roughly Rs 11,600) in Indonesia. The Realme C25 is available in two configurations – 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB. The handset arrives in Water Blue or Water Gray colour options. The Realme C25 is set to go on sale on March 27 with a 10 percent early bird discount.

Realme C25 Specs

The Realme C25 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone is available in 64GB and 128GB storage options. The handset also packs a massive 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Realme’s latest C series smartphone runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 out of the box.

The Realme C25 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a waterdrop notch that houses an 8 MP, f/2.0 selfie camera. On the back, the C25 opts for a triple-camera setup with a 48 MP, f/1.8 primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro unit.

Additionally, the C25 also has a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. The SIM tray has room for two SIM cards and a microSD card for storage expansion. The Realme C25 also has a TUV Rheinland certification for safety. Realme is yet to provide details about the availability of the C25 in India.