Realme C21Y launched with Unisoc SoC, 5,000 mAh battery, triple rear cameras: All you need to know

Realme has officially taken the lid off a new C series smartphone in Vietnam. The Realme C21Y is an entry-level smartphone powered by a Unisoc chipset. The phone also packs a big battery, a sizeable display, and a triple-camera setup.

Realme C21Y Price

The Realme C21Y is priced at VDN 3,240,000 (Roughly Rs 10,500) for the base 3GB/32GB model, whereas the 4GB/64GB variant will set you back VDN 3,710,000 (Roughly Rs 12,000). The handset is available in Caramel Green and Black Caro colour options. As of now, there is no information about availability outside Vietnam.

Realme C21Y Specifications

The Realme C21Y is powered by the octa-core Unisoc T610 SoC paired with the Mali-G52 GPU. The chip is paired with up to 4GB of LPDDRX RAM, while the internal storage could be expanded via a dedicated microSD card slot. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support.

The Realme C21Y also sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch that houses a 5 MP selfie camera on the front. On the back, you get a triple-camera setup with a 13 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro unit, and a 2 MP B&W lens. You also get a fingerprint reader on the back.

The phone also comes with TUV Rheinland High-Reliability Certification. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a micro-USB port, and more. The phone weighs 200 grams and measures 9.1mm thick.