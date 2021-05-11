Realme C20A with 5,000 mAh battery, MediaTek G35 SoC launched: Check features, specs

Realme recently expanded its budget C series with the launch of the Realme C20A. The Realme C20A brings a new "Geometric Art Design", a massive battery, and a MediaTek chipset.

Realme C20A Price

The Realme C20A features a starting price of BDT 8,990 (roughly Rs 7,750) for the sole 2GB/32GB model in Bangladesh. The phone comes in Iron Grey and Lake Blue colour options.

Realme C20A Specs

The Realme C20A is powered by the MediaTek G35 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM. The 32GB of storage is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. The handset runs Android 10 based on Realme UI.

The Realme C20A sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a waterdrop notch. The notch houses a 5 MP selfie camera in the middle. On the back, the Realme C20A boasts a single 8 MP primary sensor in a square-shaped camera module. The main camera is accompanied by an LED flash.

The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support as well as support for reserve charging. Connectivity options on the Realme C20A include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, a Micro-USB port, a headphone jack, GPS, and more.