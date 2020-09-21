Realme C17 with 5,000 mAh battery, quad cameras, 90Hz display launched: All you need to know

Realme just launched three new smartphones in India, in the form of the Realme Narzo 20 Pro, Narzo 20, and Narzo 20A. But the Narzo 20 handsets weren’t the only Realme devices unveiled today. The company added a new smartphone to its budget C series in Bangladesh.

Realme C17 Price

The Realme C17 is the latest entrant to the C series, follows the Realme C11, Realme C12, and Realme C15. The Realme C17 is priced at BDT 15,990 (Roughly Rs 13,800) and is available in a sole 6GB/128GB model.

Realme C17 Specifications

The Realme C17 is powered by the Snapdragon 460 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The device features 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage that can be expanded with a microSD card. The Realme C17 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

On the front, the handset gets a 6.5-inch HD+ panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The Realme C17 opts for a hole-punch camera cutout that houses an 8 MP, f/2.0 shooter for selfies.

Realme has opted for quad-camera setup on the back, which consists of a 13 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and two 2 MP sensors. The phone also features a rear-mounted fingerprint reader.

The Realme C17 is available in Lake Green and Navy Blue colour options. The phone will go on sale on September 22, although there is no word on international availability.