App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2020 03:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme C15, with 6,000 mAh battery and Quad Camera Setup, launching on July 28

The Realme C15 is shaping up to be a beefier Realme C11 with more cameras, a bigger battery, fast charging support and a fingerprint reader

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Realme is gearing up to launch yet another budget smartphone. The Realme C15 will be the third 2020 smartphone in the company’s budget C series. The Realme C15 will be unveiled in Indonesia on July 28.

A teaser image for the phone was posted was recently uploaded on Realme Indonesia’s official Facebook handle. The post confirms that the Realme C15 will pack a 6,000 mAh battery and support 18W fast charging. The teaser image also confirms the design and colour options for the Realme C15.

According to the post, the Realme C15 will opt for a quad-camera setup on the back, a first for the Realme C series. The box-shaped camera module looks identical to that of the Realme C11, although there are four camera lenses in total, while the LED flash is placed just below the module.

Close

The Realme C15 will also get a rear-mounted fingerprint reader on the back of the phone. The Realme C15 also gets a waterdrop notch on the screen. The phone is seen in two colours in the image, including blue and what appears to be silver-white. Apart from Indonesia, the C15 is expected to arrive in Malaysia, Cambodia and Thailand.

related news

From the information available, the Realme C15 is shaping up to be a beefier Realme C11 with more cameras, a bigger battery, fast charging support, and a fingerprint reader. The Realme C15 could likely be powered by a MediaTek G35 or G70 chipset, the former is seen on the Realme C11, while the latter powers the Realme C3.

Source
First Published on Jul 21, 2020 03:02 pm

tags #Realme #smartphones

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.