Realme C12, Realme C15 launched in India: Check price, specifications, features

Realme has launched two new budget smartphones in India under the C series — Realme C12 and Realme C15. The two new Realme smartphones are priced under Rs 10,000 and come packed with a massive 6,000 mAh battery.

Realme C12 price in India

Realme has launched the Realme C12 in a single 3GB + 32GB storage configuration. The entry-level smartphone is priced at Rs 8,999 and comes in two colours — Power Blue and Power Silver.

Realme C15 price in India

Realme C15 comes in two storage options — 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB. Both the variants are priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 10,000, respectively.

It comes in Power Blue and Power Silver colour options.

Realme C12 specifications

Realme C12 features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a waterdrop notch that houses a 5 MP selfie camera. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory.

The phone packs a massive 6,000 mAh battery with 10W charging. The C12 also features reverse charging support.

On the back, Realme C12 opts for a triple camera setup with a 13 MP primary shooter and two 2 MP auxiliary cameras. You also get a fingerprint reader on the back of the device.

Realme C12 runs Android 10 with the Realme UI skin on top.

Realme C15 specifications

Realme C15 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek G35 SoC, paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The phone packs a 6,000 mAh battery with 18W charging support over micro-USB.

On the back, the Realme C15 features a 13 MP primary shooter, an 8 MP ultrawide snapper, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP camera for monochrome shots. The waterdrop notch on the front houses an 8 MP selfie shooter. You also get a fingerprint reader on the back.

Realme C15 runs Android 10 with the Realme UI skin on top.