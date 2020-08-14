172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|realme-c12-launched-with-6000-mah-battery-and-triple-camera-setup-check-price-and-specs-5704691.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2020 05:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme C12 launched with 6,000 mAh battery and triple camera setup: Check price and specs

We expect the Realme C15 and Realme C12 to be priced below Rs 10,000 in India

Moneycontrol News

Realme is set to launch two new budget smartphones in India next week. Both smartphones are arriving in the company’s C series, in the form of the Realme C12 and Realme C15. While Realme C15 was already unveiled in Indonesia in July, news about the C12 was relatively unknown, until now.

Price: The Chinese smartphone maker just dropped the Realme C12 in Indonesia. The device is priced at 1,899,000 Indonesian rupiah (roughly Rs 9,600) in the country and is available in a single 3GB/32GB trim.

Specifications:

The Realme C12 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. The phone packs a massive 6,000 mAh battery with 10W charging. The C12 also features reverse charging support. It sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a waterdrop notch that houses a 5 MP selfie camera.

On the back, the C12 opts for a triple camera setup with a 13 MP primary shooter and two 2 MP auxiliary cameras. You also get a fingerprint reader on the back of the device.

The Realme C12 runs Android 10 with the Realme UI skin on top. The phone is only available in a single configuration with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage that can be expanded via microSD. The Realme C12 arrives in Marine Blue and Coral Red colour options.

The Realme C12 and Realme C15 are launching in India on August 18. We expect the Realme C15 and Realme C12 to be priced below Rs 10,000 in India.
First Published on Aug 14, 2020 05:10 pm

