Realme C12 and Realme C15 launching in India on August 18: All you need to know

Realme is set to launch two new smartphones in its C series next week. The Realme C12 and Realme C15 will likely be unveiled in India’s sub-10K segment, offering decent hardware at affordable prices. While the launch event is scheduled for August 18 at 12:30 pm (IST), both the phones have already been unveiled in Indonesia.

Realme C15 and Realme C12 Price

The Realme C15 is priced at IDR 19,99,000 (Roughly Rs 10,300) for the 3GB/64GB model. The phone is also available in 4GB/64GB variant for IDR 21,99,000 (Roughly Rs 11,300). The Realme C12 is priced at 1,899,000 IDR (Roughly Rs 9,600) in the country and is available in a single 3GB/32GB trim. You can expect the Realme C12 and Realme C15 to come in at the same price or slightly less than the price of the devices in Indonesia.

Realme C15 Specs

The Realme C15 is powered by a MediaTek G35 SoC. The phone packs a 6,000 mAh battery with 18W charging support over microUSB. The phone runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. The device also sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

On the back, the Realme C15 features a 13 MP primary shooter, an 8 MP ultrawide snapper, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP camera for monochrome shots. The waterdrop notch on the front houses an 8 MP selfie shooter. You also get a fingerprint reader on the back.

Realme C12 Specs

The Realme C12 is powered by the same chipset as the C15 and has the same battery capacity with slower 10W charging. The C12 also retains the same display as the C15. In terms of optics, the Realme C12 gets a triple camera setup with a 13 MP primary shooter and two 2 MP auxiliary cameras. Additionally, the C12 only opts for a 5 MP front camera.