Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 08:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme C11 to go on sale today at 12 pm: Check price, specifications and storage options

Realme C11, the entry-level smartphone, will be available for purchase on Flipkart and Realme India's website.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Realme C11 will go on sale for the first time in India on July 22. The budget smartphone is Realme’s latest offering and will be available for purchase on Flipkart and Realme India's website.

Realme C11 price, sale details and storage options

Realme C11 sale will begin at 12 pm on July 22. The entry-level smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart and Realme India's website.

The company has launched a single 2GB + 32GB storage option for Rs 7,499. Realme C11 is available in two colour options — Rich Green and Rich Grey.

Also read: Realme C11 launched in India with MediaTek G35 SoC and 5,000 mAh battery

Realme C11 specifications 

Realme C11 features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 88.7-percent screen-to-body ratio. The ‘Mini-drop’ notch on the top of the display houses a 5 MP selfie shooter. 

At the back, Realme C11 features a dual-camera setup with a 13 MP primary sensor and 2 MP depth sensor. 

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal memory. Realme has packed a beefy 5,000 mAh battery in the C11, which supports 10W charging. It also features reverse wired charging. The battery can deliver 40 days of standby time.  

Realme C11 features a splash-resistant design to withstand mild splashes of water. The smartphone runs on Android 10 with the Realme UI skin on top.
First Published on Jul 22, 2020 08:32 am

