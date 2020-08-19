172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|realme-c11-sale-today-at-12-pm-via-flipkart-and-realme-com-check-price-specifications-5726481.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2020 10:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme C11 sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart and Realme.com: Check price, specifications

Realme C11 sits below the Realme C12 in terms of pricing and specifications.

Realme C11, the company’s budget smartphone, goes on sale today at 12 pm. Realme C11 will be available for purchase via Flipkart and Realme India's website.

Realme C11 price, sale details and storage options

Realme C11 sale will begin at 12 pm today, ie August 19. The entry-level smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart and Realme India's website. 

Realme C11 sits below the Realme C12 in terms of pricing and specifications. The smartphone is available in a single 2GB + 32GB storage option for Rs 7,499. Realme C11 has been launched in two colour options — Rich Green and Rich Grey.

Also check: Realme C12 first impressions 

Realme C11 specifications 

Realme C11 features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 88.7-percent screen-to-body ratio. The ‘Mini-drop’ notch on the top of the display houses a 5 MP selfie shooter. 

At the back, Realme C11 features a dual-camera setup with a 13 MP primary sensor and 2 MP depth sensor.  

It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal memory. Realme has packed a beefy 5,000 mAh battery in the C11, which supports 10W charging. It also features reverse wired charging. The battery can deliver 40 days of standby time.   

Realme C11 features a splash-resistant design to withstand mild splashes of water. The smartphone runs on Android 10 with the Realme UI skin on top.
First Published on Aug 19, 2020 10:25 am

