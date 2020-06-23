App
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 08:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme C11 launching on June 30 with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and 5,000 mAh battery

The phone will unveiled in Malaysia first.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Realme is gearing up to launch yet another smartphone in the month of June. After the launch of the Realme X3 series on June 25, the company will unveil the budget Realme C11 on June 30. The Realme C11 is a budget smartphone and will be the first smartphone to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset.

The launch of the Realme C11 was confirmed on the Realme Malaysia's Facebook page. In a previous post, Realme confirmed that the phone would pack a Helio G35 SoC along with a 5,000 mAh battery. According to Realme, the G35 chipset clocks up to 2.3GHz, and adopts the Cortex A53 CPUs. The chip is built on the 12nm fabrication process.

The post also suggests that the MediaTek G35 chipset will be engineered for gaming on a budget. The Realme C11 will also sport an HD+ LCD panel with a waterdrop notch. The phone will run Android 10 with the Realme UI skin on top.

Earlier this year, the Realme C3 debuted as the world's first smartphone with the MediaTek G70 SoC, which was designed to allow users to play mobile games on a very tight budget. While the MediaTek G35 might not be as powerful, it could open the door for mobile gaming at an even lower price point if it launches outside Malaysia.

A tipster on Twitter recently suggested that the Realme C11 will arrive with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The tipster also hinted that the Realme C11 could get a 13-megapixel rear camera along with a second sensor, probably for depth sensing. Realme is also launching the Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom in India later this week on June 25.

First Published on Jun 23, 2020 08:07 pm

tags #Realme #smartphones

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.