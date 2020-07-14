Realme C11 launch in India on July 14: Where to watch live stream; specifications

Realme is set to launch a new budget smartphone in India called the C11, on July 14. The company will also launch a new 30W Dart Charge power bank in the country alongside its entry-level smartphone.

We can also expect a surprise launch of the Realme 6i at the event.

Realme C11 launch in India: Where to watch the live-stream

The Realme C11 launch event is scheduled to begin at 1.00 pm (Indian Standard Time). The company will be hosting a live-stream for its online audience, which will be available on Realme India’s YouTube and other social media accounts. You can also watch the event live by clicking on the video link below.

Realme C11 specifications and Realme 30W Dart power bank

Realme C11 has already been launched in Malaysia. The Indian variant is likely to sport the same specifications as the Malaysian model. Realme India's website confirms that Realme C11 will feature a 6.5-inch display with a water-drop notch. The LCD will have an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1,500 pixels.

Under the hood, the Realme C11 is confirmed to feature a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, a chip designed for gaming on budget smartphones. The Malaysian model comes with only 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. We can expect a similar storage configuration, if not a 3GB variant.

Realme C11 also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging over the micro USB port and reverse charging support.

For selfies, the smartphone has a 5MP front camera sensor inside the water-drop notch. At the back, you get a dual-camera setup with a 13-megapixel main camera and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

For biometric authentication, Realme C11 features support for AI face unlock.

It will launch in India in Rich Grey and Rich Green colours.

Realme will also be launching a 10,000 mAh 30W Dart Charge power bank alongside the C11. The Realme power bank supports multiple fast-charging solutions like Dart, VOOC, QC, PD, etc.