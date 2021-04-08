Realme C-series launch today: Where to watch the Realme C25, Realme C21, Realme C20 launch event

Realme C25 draws power from a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM.

Realme C25 launch event in India starts on April 8 at 12.30 pm. The company will also unveil two more smartphones at the Realme C-series launch event. These include the Realme C20 and Realme C21. The three smartphones have launched in international markets and we expect them to come with the same specs here in India. Realme has confirmed that the budget smartphones will be available for purchase via Flipkart.

Realme C25, Realme C21, Realme C20 Launch Event: Where to watch the live-stream

The Realme C-series launch event kicks off at 12.30 pm today. Viewers can watch the launch event virtually on the company’s YouTube and other social media platforms. You can click on the link below to watch Realme C-series launch in India today at 12.30 pm.

Realme C25 specifications

Realme C25 features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD with a waterdrop notch that houses an 8 MP, f/2.0 selfie camera. On the back, the C25 opts for a triple-camera setup with a 48 MP, f/1.8 primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro unit. The phone packs a 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 out of the box.

Under the hood, the phone draws power from a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone is available in 64GB and 128GB storage options. It also has a rear-mounted fingerprint reader.

Realme C21 specifications

Realme C21 features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD panel with a waterdrop notch. For optics, the Realme C21 gets a triple-camera setup with a 13 MP, f/2.2 sensor at the helm. The other two cameras include a 2 MP macro lens and a 2 MP monochrome lens. On the front, the notch houses a 5 MP f/2.2 selfie shooter.

It gets powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM. The phone packs 32GB of storage, which is expandable through the dedicated microSD card slot. The Realme C21 runs on Realme UI based on Android 10. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with a 10W charger bundled in the box.

Realme C21 specifications

The Realme C20 features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a waterdrop notch. It is powered by a MediaTek G35 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM. The phone features 32GB of expandable storage via a microSD card slot. The phone has a single 8 MP primary rear camera on the back. On the front, the notch houses a 5 MP selfie shooter. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery but lacks fast charging support and is powered via a MicroUSB port. The device runs on Android 10 with the Realme UI skin on top.