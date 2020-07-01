App
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 11:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme Buds Q and Realme Backpack sale on July 1 at 12 pm: Check price, specs, features

The Realme Buds Q are priced at Rs 1,999 in India and are the company’s most affordable true wireless earbuds.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Realme Buds Q is set to go on sale for the first time in India today. The sale will commence at 12:00 pm on Amazon India and Realme.com. Realme announced the Buds Q alongside the Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom last week. The Buds Q are the third addition to the company’s TWS earbuds portfolio.

The Realme Buds Q are priced at Rs 1,999 in India and are the company’s most affordable true wireless earbuds. Realme’s first rugged backpack will also go on sale today alongside the Buds Q. The Realme Adventurer Backpack is priced at Rs 1,499 in India and will be available for purchase on Amazon India, Flipkart, and Realme.com.

Realme Buds Q Features

The Realme Buds Q are equipped with 10mm bass boost drivers with DBB dynamic bass enhancement. The Buds Q feature touch controls and an infrared sensor for intelligent detection, which automatically pauses tracks when you remove the earbuds. Realme’s true wireless earbuds deliver up to 4.5 hours of playback on a single charge, while the case takes the battery life up to 20 hours.

The Buds Q also feature a Gaming Mode with a low latency of 119ms. The Realme Buds Q use Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and can be used on Android and iOS devices. These wireless earbuds have been designed in partnership with French designer Jose Levy. They also offer an IPX4 rating to withstand light splashes of water and sweat. The Buds Q weighs 3.6 grams per earbud, while the charging case weighs 35.3 grams. The company will be selling the wireless earphones in three colour options – yellow, black, and white.
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 11:27 am

tags #headphones #Realme

