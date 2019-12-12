Realme Buds Air could be the most affordable truly wireless earbuds to offer wireless charging case

Realme Buds Air, the company’s first truly wireless earbuds, has been in the news for blatantly sporting the Apple AirPods design. The wireless earbuds would launch on December 17 alongside the Realme X2. Days before the launch, a new report claims that Realme Buds Air would support wireless charging.

If the claim is valid, Realme Buds Air would be amongst the most affordable truly wireless earbuds, if not the only, to support wireless charging. The company is said to ship the wireless charging case with the earbuds, which means you won’t have to buy the compatible case separately, reported GSMArena.

Realme has set up a microsite that reveals some Realme Buds Air features. The truly wireless earbuds would be available in three colours — Yellow, Black and White. Realme Buds Air comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and also sport a 12mm Bass boost driver.

The new audio device also comes with instant auto-connection support where the user requires to just open the case for a moment to connect the earbuds to the device. The wireless earbuds are also confirmed to get Google Assistant support and feature touch controls for managing calls and music.

Realme Buds Air would be available in yellow, white and black colour options. A Flipkart listing, which has now been taken down, revealed the Realme Buds Air price. The e-commerce website listed a black colour variant for Rs 4,999. The listing also confirms that Realme Buds Air charging case will have a USB Type-C port.