Realme Buds Air confirmed to support wireless charging case

Realme is gearing up for the launch of Realme X2 and the Realme Buds Air. Days before the launch, Realme has started teasing various features of its first truly wireless earbuds. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has revealed more Realme Buds Air features, which includes wireless charging support.



What makes #realmeBudsAir truly disruptive?

Wireless Charging! Yes, you can charge with ease and convenience using any Qi-standard wireless charger.

Isn't it amazing guys!

Get ready for the launch at 12:30PM on 17th Dec.

RT if excited. #TrueWirelessRealSeamless pic.twitter.com/0gY1AVDSTN — Madhav 'Super50w' (@MadhavSheth1) December 12, 2019

Previously, it was reported that Realme Buds Air could come with a wireless charging case out of the box. The latest update by Sheth confirms the report, which also revealed that the Realme Buds Air will support Qi wireless charging standard.

Francis Wang, CMO of Realme India, shared a picture of the Realme Buds Air charging on a wireless charging pad, placed next to the Realme X2 in Avocado Green colour.



Perfect combination.

I have switched from #realmeX2Pro to X2 just because the green color I like. pic.twitter.com/Ps6g2KYJy7 — Francis Wang (@FrancisRealme) December 12, 2019

Realme Buds Air would launch for Rs 4,999, as per a Flipkart listing. The listing also confirms that the Realme Buds Air would come packed with a USB Type-C cable for charging the case.

Realme has set up a microsite that reveals some Realme Buds Air features. The truly wireless earbuds would be available in three colours — Yellow, Black and White. Realme Buds Air comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and also sport a 12mm Bass boost driver. The new audio device also comes with instant auto-connection support where the user requires to just open the case for a moment to connect the earbuds to the device.

Besides these features, Realme Buds Air has been teased to support Google Assistant and feature touch controls for managing calls and music.