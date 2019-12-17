Realme Buds Air and Realme X2 launched in India: Specifications, price, features

Realme has launched the Realme X2 and Realme Buds Air in India. Realme X2 comes as a watered-down version of the Realme X2 Pro launched last month in India. The Realme Buds Air also marks Realme’s entry in the truly wireless earbuds category.

Realme X2 specifications and price

Realme X2 features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ display (1080 x 2340 resolution) with a 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio and a teardrop notch to house the 32MP front camera. There is an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. Both the front and rear panel of the Realme X2 comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection against scratches and accidental drops.

Under Rs 20,000, Realme X2 is the only smartphone launched with an 8nm Snapdragon 730G processor with Adreno 618 GPU. The chipset is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. Storage can be further expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card. For longer battery life, Realme X2 packs aa 4,000 mAh battery with 30W SuperVOOC Flash Charge 4.0.

Realme X2 camera module on the back features a 64MP f/1.8 primary sensor, an 8MP f/2.25 ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP f/2.4 super macro lens, and a 2MP f/2.4 portrait lens. The rear camera comes with features like NightScape, 64MP mode, HDR, AI Scene recognition, Video Bokeh, etc.

For selfies, the 32MP f/2.0 is placed inside the teardrop notch.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Glonass, USB Type-C, etc. Realme X2 has been launched in three colours — Pearl White, Pearl Green, and Pearl Blue. The 4GB + 64GB variant has been priced at Rs 16,999 . Realme X2 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage variants are priced at Rs 18,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively. Realme X2 goes on sale starting December 20 via Flipkart and Realme India website.

Realme Buds Air

Realme Buds Air is Realme’s first truly wireless earbuds launched for Rs 3,999. The earbuds and the wireless charging case seem to have taken heavy inspiration from the Apple AirPods.

Each earbud is claimed to offer a 3-hour battery life, whereas the wireless charging case offers an additional 17 hours of juice. The wireless charging case can be charged via a USB Type-C cable or a Qi-certified wireless pad.

Realme Buds Air uses Bluetooth 5.0 to pair with Android and iOS smartphones and is said to have a 10m communication range. The wireless earbuds come with auto reconnection feature, which means that it would automatically get paired to the previously connected device when the charging case’s lid is opened.

The Realme Buds Air come with a variety of touch control features. To play/ pause or answer a phone call, tap twice. To skip to the next song, tap thrice on either of the Realme Buds Air.

For hanging up or declining an incoming call, press either of the earbuds for two seconds. The same method can be used to activate voice assistants like Siri or Google Assistant.