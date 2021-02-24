Realme Buds Air 2 TWS Earphones with Active Noise Cancellation launched alongside Narzo 30 Pro 5G

Realme just dropped two new Narzo 30 series smartphones in India. The Narzo 30 Pro arrives as the most affordable 5G smartphone in India, while the Narzo 30A is a sub-10K budget offering. But beyond the two phones, Realme also announced the Buds Air 2 true wireless earphones.

Realme Buds Air 2 Price

The Realme Buds Air 2’s price in India is set at Rs 3,299. The first sale for the Realme Buds Air 2 will commence on March 2. The company’s TWS buds will initially be sold through Flipkart and Realme’s online store.

Realme Buds Air 2 Features and Specs

The Realme Buds Air 2 are among the most affordable TWS earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The Buds Air 2 true wireless earphones pack 10mm dynamic drivers and a super low-latency mode with an advertised response delay of 88ms for gaming.

Apart from ANC, the Buds Air 2 also come with a transparency mode to let in ambient sound. The headset is powered by the Realme R2 chip, promising better connectivity and ANC. Realme has also collaborated with EDM artists The Chainsmokers to help with fine-tuning the sounds on the Buds Air 2.

Realme’s latest TWS earphones charge through USB Type-C and offer 25 hours of battery life in total. They also support fast-charging, delivering up to two hours of playback on a 10-minute charge. The buds feature an in-canal fit enabling passive noise isolation. The Realme Buds Air 2 are available in Closer white and Closer black colour options.