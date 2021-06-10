Realme Book revealed in leaked images, upcoming tablet will be called Realme Pad
The Realme laptop and Realme tablet could show up at the Realme GT global launch event on June 15.
June 10, 2021 / 03:27 PM IST
Realme has been continually expanding its product portfolio beyond smartphones to accessories, AIoT products, and more. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker is gearing up to take the next leap into the laptop and tablet segment.
Realme CMO, Francis Wong recently teased the arrival of an upcoming Realme tablet. Wong asked users to vote on the naming of the tablet by choosing one of the two options – Realme Tab and Realme Pad. For now, there are no details about the Realme tablet, but it will likely run on Android and could debut under the company’s Dizo sub-brand.
Additionally, Madhav Sheth, CEO for Realme India and Europe posted another photo on Twitter teasing a Realme laptop. The image shows a laptop peeking out of a bag with the text of the tweet in binary that reads “Hello World.”
Sheth also says this would be a new “product category”, while the #TechLife hashtag indicates that the laptop could be a part of the company’s Dizo sub-brand. While no other details about the product have been revealed, Android Authority recently obtained several shots of the device.
Source: Android Authority
The photos indicate that the laptop will be called the Realme Notebook and will have the “Realme” branding on the lid. The screen has fairly thin bezels with a 3:2 aspect ratio and a Realme logo on the bottom. The images also highlight the laptop’s slim form factor and what appears to be an aluminum chassis. It also seems to be running Windows 10, which comes as no surprise. While other details aren’t available, one of the images indicates that the upcoming tablet will be called the Realme Pad.