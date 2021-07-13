Realme Book design renders reveal key details of upcoming budget laptop

Realme Book design renders have leaked online. The new Realme laptop is expected to launch in India in August 2021. Ahead of the official launch date, tipster OnLeaks has uploaded the design renders of the upcoming budget laptop in India.

The design renders reveal that Realme Book will have an identical design to the MacBook Pro models. It will have an aluminium build with a large 14-inch screen that has minimum bezels. OnLeaks and GizNext claim that the Realme Book display could have a 14-inch Full HD LED anti-glare screen. The laptop will measure 307 x 229 x 16mm in dimensions and is expected to weigh under 1.5 kgs.

Other Realme Book specifications leaked by OnLeaks include an 11th-generation Intel Core i3 and i5 processors along with pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS and Microsoft Office. The company will also offer multiple RAM and SSD configuration options. In terms of ports, the Realme Book will have a single USB Type-A slot and two USB Type-C ports. It will also have a 3.5mm headphone jack. In addition, the power button will double up as a fingerprint scanner.

The company is yet to confirm the official launch date of Realme Book in India. OnLeaks claims that it could launch by the end of August 2021. The Realme Book price in India for the base variant is expected to be under Rs 40,000.