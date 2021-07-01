Realme Beard Trimmers, Hair Dryer, Buds 2 Neo launched in India: Everything you need to know

Realme and sub-brand Dizo recently held a joint event, showcasing the first products under the Dizo TechLife brand as well as new Realme ecosystem products. While Dizo unveiled two audio wearables, Realme launched two new beard trimmers, a hair dryer, and a pair of earphones.

The Realme Beard Trimmer’s price in India is set at Rs 1,299, while the Beard Trimmer Plus costs Rs 1,999. The Realme Hair Dryer is priced at Rs 1,999, while the Realme Buds 2 Neo costs Rs 499.

The trimmers and hair dryer will be available on Realme.com, Flipkart, and other retail channels from July 5 at 12:00 noon. Additionally, the buds will go on sale from July 1 on Realme.com, Flipkart, Amazon, and other major channels.

Realme Beard Trimmer and Beard Trimmer Plus

First off, is the Realme Beard Trimmer and Realme Beard Trimmer Plus. The Realme Beard Trimmer offers a 10mm comb, 20 length settings, and 0.5 mm precision, while the Plus model will sport 40 different length settings, 10mm and 20mm combs with 0.5mm precision.

Both trimmers feature less than 68db of noise while in use and come with a travel lock for safety. Additionally, they offer two hours of use on a single charge. Both trimmers have stainless steel blades and an IPX7 rating for water resistance. They also feature an ergonomic design and skin-friendly ABS material.

Realme Hair Dryer

Realme also took the lid off a hair dryer that features a 1400W high-speed fan with 19000 rpm that the company claims can dry hair in just five minutes. The Realme Hair Dryer also supports advanced negative ions technology that generates 20 million negative ions per cubic centimeter to provide deeper and more comprehensive care. The Realme Hair Dryer comes with a V-0 flame retardant ABS and PC high-grade material.

Realme Buds 2 Neo

The Realme Buds 2 Neo are wired earphones that feature an 11.2mm dynamic driver that offers richer and deeper bass while delivering a clear full range of sound. The Buds 2 Neo earphones are equipped with a single button to control functions like playing and pausing and answering and ending calls. You also get a high-definition built-in microphone.