Realme Band set to go on sale today at 12:00 noon: Everything you need to know

Last week, Realme launched its first fitness band alongside the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro. The Realme Band will go on sale for the second time on March 10 through online and offline stores. The Realme Band is priced at Rs 1,499 and arrives with yellow, green and black strap options.

The Realme Band is equipped with a 0.96-inch colour TFT LCD panel a resolution of 80 x 160 pixels. The fitness band supports five levels of brightness that can be adjusted through the Realme Link app. Realme also offers five dial faces that can be applied on the band using the Link app. The company has also assured new dial faces with future over-the-air updates.

For fitness enthusiasts, Realme’s fitness band offers nine different sport modes, which include walking, running, yoga, hiking, and biking, among others. Realme has also included a Cricket mode that offers detailed statistics while you play the game. You can use the Realme Link app to store three modes on the band at a time.

The band features a three-axis accelerometer, Bluetooth v4.2 support and a rotor vibration motor. The fitness band packs a 90 mAh battery, which the company claims can last anywhere between six to nine days. The Realme Band boasts an IP68 rating that offers protection against water, dirt, sand and dust.

The band also has a real-time heart rate monitoring system and smart notifications that support apps like WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, and Twitter, among others. The Realme Band’s display wakes when you lift your arm using the built-in gravity sensor. Additionally, Realme will add features like multi-lingual font, weather forecast and cloud multi-dial through future updates.