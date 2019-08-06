Realme announces 10 million units shipped worldwide in 14 months

When it comes to the smartphone race, Realme is still relatively new to the game. However, little over a year since its inception, Realme has recorded fantastic turnovers, recently joining the big league with over 10 million units shipped.

One of the reasons for the Realme brand’s immense success was down to affordability and value. The brand’s immense success can also be attributed to positive customer and critic reviews. Realme is a sub-brand of Oppo, introduced to take on the rising domination of Xiaomi in price-competitive smartphone markets, primarily India.

The Chinese smartphone maker debuted its first handset in May 2018 in the form of the Realme 1. 14 months, 11 smartphones and 10 million shipments later, Realme can stand proud as one of the most established brands in the Indian and Chinese markets. The company recently announced the milestone through a post on Weibo. Ten million smartphones in 14 months that translates to 22,000 units sold per day since its debut.

Realme currently operates in the entry-level (Realme C series) to premium mid-range space (Realme X). And, in price-sensitive markets like India and China, these are the spaces that matter the most. According to Counterpoint Research, Realme is the fourth biggest smartphone brand in India for Q2 2019, only behind Xiaomi, Samsung, and Vivo.

We’re only a little more than halfway into 2019, and Realme already has already added five smartphones to its list. The recently released Realme X is undoubtedly the company’s most powerful smartphone and offers incredible value for money.