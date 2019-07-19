Realme and Nubia confirm upcoming flagship smartphones with Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC

Qualcomm recently dropped its second flagship processor this year with improved performance, primarily in gaming. Several smartphone manufacturers were quick to announce their plans for future handsets being powered by the chip.

Asus will be the first to incorporate the chip in the gaming-centric ROG Phone II, while Realme were quick to follow. Realme currently doesn’t have a flagship smartphone with an 800 series smartphone. The recently launched Realme X is the most expensive handset in the smartphone maker’s line up. The Realme X is powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC, which is hardly a flagship chipset.

The company will launch its first true flagship smartphone that is powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC later this year. The upcoming latest Realme handset will be the company’s first top-tier smartphone. The smartphone, likely powered by the SD855 Plus chip, will also get a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary Samsung Isocell Bright GW1 sensor.

ZTE sub-brand Nubia also teased an upcoming smartphone with the latest Snapdragon 855 Plus chip. Nubia’s Weibo post confirmed that Qualcomm’s latest flagship processor would debut on an upgraded version of the Red Magic 3.

Nubia has already launched the Red Magic 3 gaming smartphone with a Snapdragon 855 system-on-a-chip. Nubia hasn’t mentioned whether the original Red Magic 3 will get a price cut when the new phone powered by the SD 855 Plus debuts. The Red Magic 3 is available in India, starting from Rs 34,999.

Apart from better graphical performance, the Snapdragon 855+ offer a slighter faster clock speed. Qualcomm also claims it will deliver better AR and VR experiences. To witness the full potential of the new SD 855+ chip, we’ll have to wait till Asus announces the ROG Phone II sometime next week.