Realme 9i specifications listed online; 5000 mAh battery, 50MP triple-camera on the cards

Ahead of the launch, the leaked design renders suggest that Realme might take some design cues from its premium smartphone, the GT Neo 2, for the Realme 9i.

Realme 9i specifications have leaked online a month ahead of its rumoured launch. The budget smartphone under Rs 15,000 is likely to launch in India in Q1 of 2022. Realme has not yet announced the Realme 9i launch date yet. Meanwhile, the leaked specifications by 91Mobiles and tipster OnLeaks reveal that the device will offer 4G network support.

Realme 9i specifications

As per the report by 91Mobiles, Realme 9i specifications will include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, which was unveiled a few weeks ago. The 4G processor will come with up to 8GB of RAM in select markets. It will have 128GB of internal storage with the option to expand the storage via a microSD card. The SoC will be paired with an Adreno 610 GPU.

On the back, the phone will have a triple-camera setup, as seen in the Realme 9i design renders. It will have a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide snapper. The triple-camera module will also include a 2MP sensor, which is likely for depth sensing or macro photography.

Under the hood, there will be a 5000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It will have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The device will sport a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with a Full HD+ resolution. It will support a 90Hz refresh rate and come with a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner of the screen. The device will boot Android 11 out of the box and have a layer of Realme UI 2.0 on top. Other features include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

As mentioned above, there is no word on the Realme 9i India launch date at the moment.