MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register Now! Special webinar on Benefits of investing in US market at 4 pm on 10th December, 2021
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Realme 9i specifications listed online; 5000 mAh battery, 50MP triple-camera on the cards

Realme 9i price in India could be set under Rs 15,000.

Moneycontrol News
December 09, 2021 / 11:23 AM IST
Ahead of the launch, the leaked design renders suggest that Realme might take some design cues from its premium smartphone, the GT Neo 2, for the Realme 9i.

Ahead of the launch, the leaked design renders suggest that Realme might take some design cues from its premium smartphone, the GT Neo 2, for the Realme 9i.

Realme 9i specifications have leaked online a month ahead of its rumoured launch. The budget smartphone under Rs 15,000 is likely to launch in India in Q1 of 2022. Realme has not yet announced the Realme 9i launch date yet. Meanwhile, the leaked specifications by 91Mobiles and tipster OnLeaks reveal that the device will offer 4G network support.

Realme 9i specifications 

As per the report by 91Mobiles, Realme 9i specifications will include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, which was unveiled a few weeks ago. The 4G processor will come with up to 8GB of RAM in select markets. It will have 128GB of internal storage with the option to expand the storage via a microSD card. The SoC will be paired with an Adreno 610 GPU.

On the back, the phone will have a triple-camera setup, as seen in the Realme 9i design renders. It will have a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide snapper. The triple-camera module will also include a 2MP sensor, which is likely for depth sensing or macro photography.

Under the hood, there will be a 5000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It will have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The device will sport a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with a Full HD+ resolution. It will support a 90Hz refresh rate and come with a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner of the screen. The device will boot Android 11 out of the box and have a layer of Realme UI 2.0 on top. Other features include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Close

Related stories

As mentioned above, there is no word on the Realme 9i India launch date at the moment.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Realme #smartphones
first published: Dec 9, 2021 11:23 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.