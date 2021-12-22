Realme 9i, Realme 9 Pro+ battery and charging specifications revealed in recent leak

Ahead of the launch, the leaked design renders suggest that Realme might take some design cues from its premium smartphone, the GT Neo 2, for the Realme 9i.

The Realme 9 series is set to launch in the first couple of weeks of 2022. The Realme 9 series is said to feature four new devices, which will include the Realme 9, Realme 9i, Realme 9 Pro, and a top-end Realme 9 Pro+.

And while the company hasn’t provided any details about the launch of the four Realme 9 series devices and their specifications, a recent leak suggests that the Realme 9i will pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. According to a report by MySmartPrice, the Realme 9 Pro+ is expected to support 65W fast-charging support.

The report also notes that the Realme 9 Pro+ model will use a 5G chipset. We recently also learned that the Realme 9i could debut in India as the Realme Narzo 9i, suggesting that the company might only launch two or three phones in the Realme 9 line-up in India.

While most other details of the Realme 9 Pro+ are relatively unknown, the Realme 9i has been leaked several times in the past.

Realme 9i Expected Specifications

The Realme 9i could be powered by a Snapdragon 680G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The phone is expected to use a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Realme 9i will likely get a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor.