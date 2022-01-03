MARKET NEWS

Realme 9i officially teased, could arrive on January 10 ahead of Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+

The Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ are expected to arrive globally sometime in February.

Moneycontrol News
January 03, 2022 / 03:38 PM IST

The Realme 9i launch is set to take place soon. The Chinese smartphone maker officially teased the launch of the Realme 9i through its official Facebook account. The post was uploaded on the company’s Facebook account in Vietnam, where it is slated to arrive first.

The post doesn’t provide any official launch date or the specifications of the Realme 9i, although a report by The Pixel suggests that it could launch on January 10.

Apart from confirming the launch of the Realme 9i, the company is also set to launch three more smartphones globally, including the Realme 9, Realme 9 Pro, and Realme 9 Pro+.

An exclusive 91mobiles report suggests that the global launch date for the Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ is set for February 2022. According to the report, the Realme 9 Pro with model number RMX3472 and Realme Pro+ with model number RMX3393 have already been approved in the European region and could hit stores by February 2022 if everything goes as planned.

The Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ are also expected to launch in India sometime next month, following or during their global debut. The Realme 9 series was touted to feature four devices in the line-up including the Realme 9, Realme 9i, Realme 9 Pro, and Realme 9 Pro+.
Tags: #Realme #smartphones
first published: Jan 3, 2022 03:38 pm

