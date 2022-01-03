Realme 9i officially teased, could arrive on January 10 ahead of Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+

The Realme 9i launch is set to take place soon. The Chinese smartphone maker officially teased the launch of the Realme 9i through its official Facebook account. The post was uploaded on the company’s Facebook account in Vietnam, where it is slated to arrive first.



Realme 9i Official image via:https://t.co/roLVaGOEa5 launching on January 10, 2022 in Vietnam.#realme pic.twitter.com/t1i88Oo8ur

— Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) January 3, 2022

The post doesn’t provide any official launch date or the specifications of the Realme 9i, although a report by The Pixel suggests that it could launch on January 10.

Apart from confirming the launch of the Realme 9i, the company is also set to launch three more smartphones globally, including the Realme 9, Realme 9 Pro, and Realme 9 Pro+.

An exclusive 91mobiles report suggests that the global launch date for the Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ is set for February 2022. According to the report, the Realme 9 Pro with model number RMX3472 and Realme Pro+ with model number RMX3393 have already been approved in the European region and could hit stores by February 2022 if everything goes as planned.