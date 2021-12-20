MARKET NEWS

English
Realme 9i may debut in India as Realme Narzo 9i; RAM, storage and colour options leaked

Realme 9i, aka Realme Narzo 9i, is expected to launch in India in Q1 of 2022.

Moneycontrol News
December 20, 2021 / 10:36 AM IST
Ahead of the launch, the leaked design renders suggest that Realme might take some design cues from its premium smartphone, the GT Neo 2, for the Realme 9i.

Realme 9i specifications have surfaced online. The budget smartphone under Rs 15,000 is expected to launch in India early in 2022. A new report claims that the budget Realme smartphone will launch in two RAM and storage configurations.

The base model will come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Realme will also launch a 6GB + 128GB variant of the Realme 8i successor. According to 91Mobiles and tipster Mukul Sharma, the device will launch in Prism Black, Prism Blue colours. Realme is yet to confirm the Realme 9i launch date at the time of writing this. 

A recent report had leaked the Realme 9i specifications. The smartphone will launch with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, which was unveiled a few weeks ago. On the back, the phone will have a triple-camera setup, as seen in the Realme 9i design renders. It will have a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide snapper. The triple-camera module will also include a 2MP sensor, which is likely for depth sensing or macro photography. 

Under the hood, there will be a 5000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It will have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The device will sport a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with a Full HD+ resolution. It will support a 90Hz refresh rate and come with a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner of the screen. The device will boot Android 11 out of the box and have a layer of Realme UI 2.0 on top. Other features include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.
Tags: #Realme #smartphones
first published: Dec 20, 2021 10:36 am

