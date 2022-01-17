Realme 9i launching in India tomorrow as company's Number series hits 40 million milestone

(Image Courtesy: Realme)

Realme is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in its Number series tomorrow. The Realme 9i will be the first in the 9-series to make its debut in India. Realme has been teasing several specifications of the Realme 9i, building up to the launch.

The Realme 9i’s launch event in India will take place tomorrow (January 18) at 12:30 pm (IST). You can watch the live stream on the company’s official social media platforms or right here.

Realme only recently announced the newest addition to its Number series in Vietnam. Realme also recently confirmed that it reached a new milestone of 40 million shipments of its Number series smartphones. According to Strategy Analytics, Realme’s number series was ranked No.4 as of Q3 2021, among the ‘New Age Smartphone Families’.

Additionally, Realme became the fastest brand ever to ship 100 million units globally in Q3 2021. The Realme Number series is one of the fastest Android smartphone series to reach 40 million shipments. The Realme Number series achieved this milestone in only 14 quarters since the launch of the Realme 1 in 2018.

Realme 9i Specifications

The Realme 9i is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a MicroSD card. Additionally, the device can also virtually expand the available RAM up to 11GB.

The Realme 9i sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen features a pixel density of 401 PPI and 480 nits of peak brightness. For optics, the Realme 9i gets a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and PDAF, a 2 MP monochrome camera, and a 2 MP macro unit.

On the front, the Realme 9i opts for a 16 MP selfie camera. The Realme 9i packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. The device runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.