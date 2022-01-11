Realme 9i launched with Snapdragon 680 SoC, 90Hz display: Check price, specifications

The Realme 9i has officially been unveiled in Vietnam. The Realme 9i debuts as an affordable 4G smartphone with a Snapdragon chipset, a triple-camera setup, a high-refresh-rate screen, and a large battery.

Realme 9i Price

The Realme 9i is priced at VND 6,290,000 (Roughly Rs 20,500) for the sole 6GB/128GB model. The phone is available in Green Quartz and Black Quartz colour options. Realme is yet to confirm the availability of the device outside Vietnam, although the Realme 9i was recently spotted on the Realme India store.

Realme 9i Specifications

The Realme 9i is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a MicroSD card. Additionally, the device can also virtually expand the available RAM up to 11GB.

The Realme 9i sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen features a pixel density of 401 PPI and 480 nits of peak brightness. For optics, the Realme 9i gets a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and PDAF, a 2 MP monochrome camera, and a 2 MP macro unit.

On the front, the Realme 9i opts for a 16 MP selfie camera. The Realme 9i packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. The device runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. Connectivity options on the Realme 9i include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and more.