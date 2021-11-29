Realme 9i launch details leaked; could feature MediaTek Helio G90T

Realme 9i will be launched ahead of the Realme 9 and the Realme 9 Pro.

Realme 9i launch timeline has leaked. According to a new report, the budget smartphone from Realme will be unveiled globally in January 2022. The company has already confirmed that the Realme 9 series launch event will take place next year, owing to the global chip shortage crisis.

Realme 9i launch details were leaked in a report by The Pixel. It claims that the device will be launched ahead of the Realme 9 and the Realme 9 Pro. There is no official word from Realme regarding the Realme 9i launch at the time of writing this. We, therefore, advise our readers to take the leaked details with a pinch of salt.

The report also lists down some of the Realme 9i specifications. The phone is expected to feature a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution. The phone could sport a hole-punch display, much like other Realme phones in the price range. The device is also said to feature a MediaTek Helio G90T, which sits above the Helio G88 found on the Realme 8i.

The device will launch with up to 8GB of RAM under the hood. It will have 128GB of internal storage. The Realme smartphone will also pack a 5000 mAh battery with support for 18W or 33W fast charging.

On the back, there will be a quad-camera setup. The phone will pack a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide sensor and two 2MP sensors. For selfies, there will be a 32MP front camera sensor.