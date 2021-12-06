MARKET NEWS

Realme 9i key specifications detailed; Could feature 90Hz Display, Snapdragon 680 SoC

Realme is also expected to release three other smartphones in its upcoming number series, including the Realme 9, Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+/Max.

Moneycontrol News
December 06, 2021 / 07:05 PM IST

The Realme 9 series is slated to drop in January 2022. We previously reported that the company will introduce at least four smartphones in the Realme 9 line-up. Now, one of those phones has surfaced online in the form of the Realme 9i.

According to a tipster, the Realme 9i will be powered by a Snapdragon 680 4G chipset and is also expected to feature a Full HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. On the back, the Realme 9i will feature a 50 MP primary camera sensor along with two other sensors.

You can also see the hole-punch camera cutout on the top left corner, while the camera island is completed by an LED flash. The render also suggests that there’s a single speaker and a USB Type-C port on the bottom. It features a black/grey colour scheme.

Realme is also expected to release three other smartphones in its upcoming number series, including the Realme 9, Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+/Max. Considering the first phone in the series is being called the Realme 9i, we could also see a Realme 9s model.

This year, Realme launched multiple phones in its number series, starting with the Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro, following the launch the company also revealed a 5G version of the Realme 8 and more recently, the Realme 8i and Realme 8s 5G.
Tags: #Realme #smartphones
first published: Dec 6, 2021 07:05 pm

